Santa Sam’s sleigh hits KZN: Help his mission across SA

South Africa's very own Santa is right here in KZN! Help his mission to deliver smiles from coast to coast..

Help Sam deliver the Christmas spirit in style! This Christmas, Santa isn’t just coming to town—he’s driving coast to coast! Known as The Car Scene on social media, Santa Sam has turned his car into a magical sleigh and is travelling from the Mozambique border to the Namibia border, delivering gifts to underprivileged children. His mission? To bring hope, joy, and smiles to those who need it most.

Currently, Santa Sam is here in KwaZulu-Natal, and his sleigh is packed with festive cheer as he prepares to hit the road again. Tomorrow, he’ll be stopping by Suncoast to join Stacey and J Sbu, sharing his inspiring journey and encouraging everyone to get involved. TUNE IN to Stacey and J Sbu at 16:11 tomorrow or join us LIVE at Suncoast

How Can You Help Santa Sam?

There are two ways you can be part of this incredible journey: Donate gifts: join this heartwarming mission and help make a difference. Santa Sam will ensure they’re delivered to children who need them most. Share the magic: Spread the word about Santa Sam’s mission by sharing his story. To donate, reach out to Santa Sam via The Car Scene on social media.

Next Stops: Western and Eastern Cape

After wrapping up his time in KZN, Santa Sam’s sleigh will head to the breathtaking coastlines of the Western and Eastern Cape. With every stop, he’s making Christmas a little brighter for children in need and capturing it all on his socials. Santa Sam could not have made his dream a reality without the help of his elves aka his team behind-the-scenes.

To everyone who has donated gifts, shared my story, or offered words of encouragement—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support is the magic that keeps this journey alive and ensures that so many children feel the warmth of Christmas this year. - Sam- TheCarScene

Image supplied: TheCarScene