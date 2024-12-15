Guy proposes at Chris Brown Concert
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When you get down on one knee to Chris Brown singing, 'New Flame'...
Johannesburg is a buzz this weekend as Chris Brown fans from all over South Africa come to see their favourite artist perform live on stage at the FNB Stadium.
Yesterday was the first of two shows that C. Breezy set out for his SA fans, and excitement was definitely in the air. However, the love and passion that the fans had for Chris Brown was nothing compared to the sweet moment that was shared between a couple while he performed his track 'New Flame'.
"But I promise you that it feels like it's just us two..."
The moment left this young woman with 'No Air'...but it was all worth it when she said 'yes'.
Shannon Roman posted the video on her TikTok, sharing how her partner, Leslie Manus, surprised her with a proposal. The backdrop seemed ideal as C-Breezy sang 'New Flame,' and Manus asked a friend to video him as he went down on one knee and popped the question.
Roman was shocked. As fellow fans screamed around her, she held her head down, smiled in shock, and then proceeded to hold her hand out.
"Speechless! He proposed at the Chris Brown Concert. I get to marry my soulmate, oh my word. I love you so much." That's what she wrote on her video post on TikTok.
Their proposal is the second one to be shared on social media, according to TikTokers.
Not only were the fans ecstatic about the happy moment, but the comments on the video were also filled with love.
- "This was so damn dope… right at the lyrics, let's start a new thing. Perfect timing."
- "Another day of me tearing up for strangers on this app, congratulations."
- "This is the second proposal I'm seeing at @chrisbrownofficial concert 🇿🇦."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@shanny_67 SPEECHLESS ! HE PROPOSE AT CHRIS BROWN CONCERT💍 🥹♥️ I GET TO MARRY MY SOULMATE, OH MY WORD 😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❣️@Leslie Manus #chrisbrownofficial #chrisbrownconcert #fiancee💍 ♬ original sound - Shannon Roman
Image Courtesy of TikTok
