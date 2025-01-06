LOOK: Cloudy with a chance of waves in Southbroom!
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Locals are awe-struck by a unique cloud formation over the beach in Southbroom.
A stunning photograph of a unique cloud formation, captured by Instagram user @melj313, was recently reshared by the popular page What’s on Durban.
Taken last week, the image left locals scratching their heads about the waves above the waves.
What’s On Durban identified the formation as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, named after Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz, as noted by BBC News.
These rare and captivating formations are often regarded as the "crown jewel" of cloud spotting, according to the UK's Cloud Appreciation Society.
Fun fact: these swirling, whirlpool-like formations are believed to have inspired none other than Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting, 'Starry Night'!
Also known as fluctus clouds, they're a true marvel of nature and a must-see for anyone who gazes at the sky with wonder.
Take a look at the post here:
Image courtesy of Instagram
