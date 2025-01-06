 LOOK: Cloudy with a chance of waves in Southbroom!
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

LOOK: Cloudy with a chance of waves in Southbroom!

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Locals are awe-struck by a unique cloud formation over the beach in Southbroom.

Cloud formation in Southbroom
Cloud formation in Southbroom / @whats_on_durban / @melj313 / Instagram

A stunning photograph of a unique cloud formation, captured by Instagram user @melj313, was recently reshared by the popular page What’s on Durban.

Taken last week, the image left locals scratching their heads about the waves above the waves.


ALSO READ: Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack

What’s On Durban identified the formation as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds, named after Lord Kelvin and Hermann von Helmholtz, as noted by BBC News.

These rare and captivating formations are often regarded as the "crown jewel" of cloud spotting, according to the UK's Cloud Appreciation Society.


Fun fact: these swirling, whirlpool-like formations are believed to have inspired none other than Vincent van Gogh's iconic painting, 'Starry Night'! 

Also known as fluctus clouds, they're a true marvel of nature and a must-see for anyone who gazes at the sky with wonder.

Take a look at the post here:

ALSO READ: Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of Instagram

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

KZN Clouds Southbroom

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.