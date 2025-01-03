Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in 2025? Mind. Blown.
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in 2025? Mind. Blown.
The holidays are coming to an end but we’re here to help you plan your next holiday!
Want to learn how to make the most of your annual leave in 2025? We've got the scoop on how to stretch those 15 precious days into a whopping 38 days off.
There are 12 public holidays in 2025, and if you strategically plan your leave around them, you can create epic long weekends and extended breaks. With a little creativity, you can enjoy a total of almost six weeks of time off while using only your annual leave days.
When should you take your leave? Here are two optimised plans to get you started:
March, April and May
Public holidays:
21 March: Human Rights Day
29 March: Good Friday
1 April: Family Day
27 April: Freedom Day
- 1 May: Worker's Day
Take April 11–17, and April 22 to May 2 off (12 leave days) and enjoy a 24-day vacation spanning four weekends and four public holidays.
December
Public holidays:
16 December: Day of Reconciliation
25 December: Christmas Day
26 December: Day of Goodwill
Take December 22–24 off (three leave days) and extend your Christmas break to nine days, from December 20–28.
By mastering the art of leave-day hacking, you'll be sipping margaritas on the beach (or wherever your happy place is) in no time.
Happy planning, and may the relaxation be with you!
ALSO READ: "Scam-proof" your KwaZulu-Natal vacation
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025
Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in ...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
Robot revolution: Meet Neo, the future of household help
Meet Neo, the robot that'll do your chores, won’t judge your messy room,...Stacey & J Sbu 2 minutes ago