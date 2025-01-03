Master the art of leave: Turn 15 days into 38 in 2025

Did you know you can turn 15 days of leave into 38 days of adventure in 2025? Mind. Blown.

Want to learn how to make the most of your annual leave in 2025? We've got the scoop on how to stretch those 15 precious days into a whopping 38 days off.

There are 12 public holidays in 2025, and if you strategically plan your leave around them, you can create epic long weekends and extended breaks. With a little creativity, you can enjoy a total of almost six weeks of time off while using only your annual leave days. When should you take your leave? Here are two optimised plans to get you started:

March, April and May

Public holidays: 21 March: Human Rights Day

29 March: Good Friday

1 April: Family Day

27 April: Freedom Day

1 May: Worker's Day

Take April 11–17, and April 22 to May 2 off (12 leave days) and enjoy a 24-day vacation spanning four weekends and four public holidays.

December Public holidays: 16 December: Day of Reconciliation

25 December: Christmas Day

26 December: Day of Goodwill Take December 22–24 off (three leave days) and extend your Christmas break to nine days, from December 20–28.

By mastering the art of leave-day hacking, you'll be sipping margaritas on the beach (or wherever your happy place is) in no time. Happy planning, and may the relaxation be with you!

