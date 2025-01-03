Cape Town dudes show-off ‘braai-lliant’ oven hack
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Because who needs a braai stand when you've got an oven and a whole lot of hope?
SA's got talent and these Cape Town guys are serving up some serious creativity. A wild video shared by TikTok user @nakeznails139 has got everyone talking, and we're (low-key) obsessed.
So, what's the tea? These resourceful dudes decided to host a braai, but they didn't exactly follow the traditional recipe. Instead, they MacGyvered a makeshift braai using their stove's oven section. Yep, you read that right – they threw some charcoal in the oven and created a braai party both inside and on top of the appliance.
Now, we know what you're thinking... "But what about the charcoal? Don't you need some wood? How would you use firelighters here? Is this even safe?"
Well, these Cape Town residents proved that where there's a will, there's a way and a whole lot of creativity.
The internet's loving this hack, and we can't blame them. It's a whole new level of resourcefulness, and we're here for it!
Take a look at the viral video below and get ready to LOL and be inspired by these braai masters.
@nadznails139 #capetownsouthafrica🇿🇦 #fyp #anythingispossible ♬ original sound - Daiy Abrahams TDM
Main image courtesy of TikTok
