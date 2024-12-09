J Sbu's top holiday activities for families

Who else is ready for a summer of fun with the kids? J Sbu shares his top holiday activities to try with your little ones – from the aquarium to the arcade, its non-stop fun for this trio!

Summer is here, and many parents are on the lookout for new and exciting activities to try with their kids. J Sbu, DJ and dad to Zanda, has got you covered!

He let us in on his top holiday activities to try with your little ones, and we can't wait to dive in.

Cinema First up, J Sbu and Zanda hit the cinema for an enjoyable movie outing. J Sbu says, "It's a great way to spend quality time together and create special memories." With the latest blockbusters hitting the big screen, there's something for everyone to enjoy.



Arcade Next up, J Sbu recommends a classic combo: arcade games and ice cream!

Aquarium

For a more adventurous outing, J Sbu suggests visiting the aquarium. Exploring an aquarium is a fun way to learn about marine life – at Ushaka Marine World in Durban, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Finally, J Sbu is looking forward to trying out some new activities with Zanda this summer, including a new sport he has taken up – padel. He also wants Zanda to learn about the traditional games he grew up with, like Shumpu.

“I really want him to get the full experience of my childhood. So it's almost like I'm now passing over my childhood to him to see if he can have a better understanding of who I am,” he explained.

So, there you have it – J Sbu's top picks for summer fun with the kids! Whether you prefer cinema trips, arcade games or outdoor adventures, there's something for everyone to enjoy.