J Sbu's tips on what to do if you leave you partner on read

If you accidentally left your partner on read and it's getting closer to that two hour mark, J Sbu has got some tips for you! You may need these to save your relationship!

If you accidentally left your partner on read and it's getting closer to that two hour mark, J Sbu has got some tips for you! You may need these to save your relationship!

J Sbu is no stranger to accidentally leaving his partner's message on read without responding. However, his experience has taught him a lot. To make sure he's saving relationships across KZN, he's shared a few of his tried and tested tips on making it up to your partner if you've forgotten to respond.

Tip 1 Apologise! J Sbu says it's essential to start by apologising to your partner. "Apologise, admit you were wrong and that it was unintentional," he says.

Tip 2 J Sbu said it's important to show understanding and reiterate that you did not intentionally leave your partner on read. He added: "Also, ask why she contacted you and if whatever she needed has been sorted out or resolved".

Tip 3

J Sbu suggests extending your apology by comforting and reassuring your partner with a loving hug. This can be accompanied by chocolate or flowers.



"Do a nice, cute gesture in the house also. If there's still time, make her dinner. If not, give her a foot massage," he suggested.

Tip 4 "My final tip is, just don't leave her on read. Respond to her as soon as you can and make sure her needs are met," he concluded.

East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images