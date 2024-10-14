It may be time to say goodbye to your green ID book

South Africa's Smart ID is replacing the green book. Find out how new digital services will transform Home Affairs.

Nearly 17-million South Africans still carry the old green ID book, however, with the introduction of the Smart ID card over a decade ago, the tide is turning. While the green ID book remains valid, Home Affairs has stopped issuing it, pushing citizens toward a more modern solution. In 2024, there has been rising speculation about whether the ID book will be entirely phased out.

Former Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi previously urged citizens to upgrade to the Smart ID card, citing concerns about the green ID book's vulnerability to identity theft and ID fraud. However, for many South Africans, the thought of standing in the infamous long queues has kept them clinging to their green books. Change is on the horizon as Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber recently outlined a five-year plan to transform the department digitally. This vision, branded as 'Home Affairs @ Home', aims to offer most civic services online, eliminating the need to physically visit a Home Affairs office. What does this mean for you? Soon, South Africans will be able to renew passports, apply for new Smart IDs, and access other services from the comfort of their own home, thanks to a new secure, biometric-linked platform. Documents such as Smart IDs and passports will be delivered directly to citizens, streamlining a process that has long been criticised for inefficiency, reports BusinessTech.

While the government is pushing hard to increase the number of Smart ID cards issued, the shift is slower than expected. As a result, the green ID book is likely to remain in use for several more years. So, if you're holding onto yours, you might be able to wait for the new digital system before making the switch.