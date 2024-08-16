Home Affairs clamps down on ID fraud in new gazette
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The Department of Home Affairs says it's clamping down on Identity Documentation fraud through a new government gazette.
The Department of Home Affairs says it's clamping down on Identity Documentation fraud through a new government gazette.
Minister Leon Schreiber says the department's aiming to flush out fraudulent identity documents in circulation and resolve the issue of wrongfully blocked IDs.
"Some of the IDs were originally blocked as far back as 2005 for a range of reasons, including because the biometric system flagged the documents as duplicates, held by illegal immigrants, or because the ID holder had passed away.
"By providing the public with the opportunity to make representations, the department intends to end the inconvenience caused by the block to holders of legitimate IDs, while cancelling IDs held by unauthorised persons.
READ: Ramokgopa withdraws gazette for new nuclear plant
"The gazetting of this measure is also in furtherance of compliance with a court order handed down earlier this year, which required the department to undertake a fair administrative process to differentiate between IDs that have been wrongfully blocked and IDs that represent genuine security threats."
The department says people with blocked IDs will have to give a written statement within 30 days on why their ID should not be scrapped.
The submissions must be sent to [email protected]
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Listen to the Durban Desi Boy version of 'Man in Finance'
"I'm looking for a man in finance, trust fund, 6'5, blue eyes..." is hai...Stacey & J Sbu 13 hours ago
-
KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 15 hours ago