Illegal pointsmen: A recipe for disaster on SA roads

Load shedding and powercuts in South Africa have led to a disturbing trend: unemployed individuals directing traffic at intersections in exchange for tips. While it may seem like a harmless way to earn a living, the reality is far more sinister.

MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert says these illegal pointsmen are not only untrained but also lack the authority to direct traffic. "It is extremely dangerous for untrained individuals to direct traffic in some of the busiest and most complex intersections in South Africa," he warned.

Herbert also pointed out that official pointsmen and traffic officers receive training to safely direct drivers and decrease the risk of collisions. In contrast, illegal pointsmen have neither the training nor the authority to do the same.

According to a report by BusinessTech, the City of Johannesburg has urged motorists not to tip these illegal pointsmen, as it only encourages them to continue their dangerous activities. Herbert concurred, stating: "If they are involved in disconnecting the lights, removing the financial benefit will discourage this.”

What can drivers do to stay safe?

Herbert advised drivers to anticipate traffic conditions, leave larger following distances, and keep windows closed and valuables out of sight. Most importantly, he urged drivers not to give illegal pointsmen the same faith and trust that they would give trained officials.

"Even those with training in alleviating traffic flow recognise there is higher risk of collisions under manual direction. Never proceed through an intersection with blind trust,” he cautioned.