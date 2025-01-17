TikTok's US ban: What you need to know

TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White House reprieve might save the day. Here’s what we know…

As the deadline draws near, TikTok's fate hangs in the balance. The platform's Chinese owner, ByteDance, must either divest ownership or cease operations in the US by Sunday, January 19. But don't worry just yet – US officials hint that a reprieve might be on the horizon.

What's behind the ban? The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA) aims to safeguard national security by regulating foreign-owned apps. TikTok's challenge to the ban, citing freedom of speech violations, is currently before the Supreme Court. A ban would not only affect TikTok's 170 million American users but also set a precedent for dealing with other Chinese-owned apps, such as CapCut and WeChat, reports Al Jazeera. If the ban goes ahead, TikTok will be removed from US app stores and tech companies will be prohibited from supporting the app.

Are there any TikTok alternatives? According to a report by BBC News, banning the app or making it unusable opens the door for many other tech rivals. In addition, RedNote, a Chinese-owned platform has seen an increase in growth in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

