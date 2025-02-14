 How to stay safe: Valentine’s Day romance scams
How to stay safe: Valentine’s Day romance scams

Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Don't let scammers ruin your Valentine's Day! Here’s how to spot red flags and stay safe online with tips from the SAFPS.

Scam alert Valentine's Day
Scam alert Valentine's Day / iStock and Canva

With Valentine's Day upon us, the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) is urging South Africans to stay vigilant against romance scams and social engineering fraud.

ALSO READ: Study: Cellphones cause more accidents than speeding

These sneaky scammers are using social media and dating apps to target their victims, and they're getting more sophisticated by the day, according to IOL.

How can you avoid falling prey to these scammers? 

Here are some red flags to watch out for:

  • Evasiveness in making personal contact (if they're always "busy" or "travelling", it's a no-go)

  • Keen interest in personal information (be cautious if they're asking too many questions about your significant dates and personal details)

  • Amazing investment opportunities (if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is)

  • Advance fee requests (don't pay for anything upfront, especially if it's for a "guaranteed" investment or loan)

ALSO READ: J Sbu’s guide to last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts

To stay safe, the SAFPS has launched a scam prevention toolbox called Yima

This website allows you to report scams, scan websites for vulnerabilities, and learn more about identifying a scam. 

Plus, you can access a scam hotline (083 123 7226) to report fraud incidents directly to the authorities.

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

Image courtesy of iStock and Canva

scams Valentine's Day Scam alert

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

