How to stay safe: Valentine’s Day romance scams
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
Don't let scammers ruin your Valentine's Day! Here’s how to spot red flags and stay safe online with tips from the SAFPS.
With Valentine's Day upon us, the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) is urging South Africans to stay vigilant against romance scams and social engineering fraud.
These sneaky scammers are using social media and dating apps to target their victims, and they're getting more sophisticated by the day, according to IOL.
How can you avoid falling prey to these scammers?
Here are some red flags to watch out for:
Evasiveness in making personal contact (if they're always "busy" or "travelling", it's a no-go)
Keen interest in personal information (be cautious if they're asking too many questions about your significant dates and personal details)
Amazing investment opportunities (if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is)
Advance fee requests (don't pay for anything upfront, especially if it's for a "guaranteed" investment or loan)
To stay safe, the SAFPS has launched a scam prevention toolbox called Yima.
This website allows you to report scams, scan websites for vulnerabilities, and learn more about identifying a scam.
Plus, you can access a scam hotline (083 123 7226) to report fraud incidents directly to the authorities.
Image courtesy of iStock and Canva
