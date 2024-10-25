How to book a driver’s licence test in KZN

Ready to book your driver’s licence test? Here’s what you need to know!

Applying for your driver’s licence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can be straightforward IF you’re well-prepared. Below is everything you need to know to book and ace your driver’s licence test.

What you need to book your driver’s licence test:

Valid Documents: You’ll need a valid ID or Smart Card and a valid learner’s licence. Eye Test: Get tested at the licensing centre or bring an eye test certificate from an optometrist, issued within the last three months. ID Photos and Proof of Residence: Submit two ID-sized photos.

Provide proof of residence not older than three months. This can be a utility bill, bank statement or lease agreement.

If your utility bill isn’t in your name, attach an affidavit from the account holder.

If you live in an informal area, provide a letter from your ward councillor or tribal authority. Fees: Code A & A1: R220

Code B & EB: R250

Code C1, EC1 & EC: R300

What to bring on the day Valid learner’s licence, ID/Smart Card, application receipt, and prescribed fee.

If successful, your fingerprints will be taken for the card licence application.