How to book a driver’s licence test in KZN
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Ready to book your driver’s licence test? Here’s what you need to know!
Applying for your driver’s licence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) can be straightforward IF you’re well-prepared. Below is everything you need to know to book and ace your driver’s licence test.
What you need to book your driver’s licence test:
Valid Documents:
You’ll need a valid ID or Smart Card and a valid learner’s licence.
Eye Test:
Get tested at the licensing centre or bring an eye test certificate from an optometrist, issued within the last three months.
ID Photos and Proof of Residence:
- Submit two ID-sized photos.
- Provide proof of residence not older than three months. This can be a utility bill, bank statement or lease agreement.
- If your utility bill isn’t in your name, attach an affidavit from the account holder.
- If you live in an informal area, provide a letter from your ward councillor or tribal authority.
Fees:
- Code A & A1: R220
- Code B & EB: R250
- Code C1, EC1 & EC: R300
What to bring on the day
Valid learner’s licence, ID/Smart Card, application receipt, and prescribed fee.
If successful, your fingerprints will be taken for the card licence application.
Collecting your licence
You’ll receive a temporary licence valid for six months. Your card licence will take 6 to 8 weeks to be ready for collection. Bring your temporary licence or valid ID to collect it. Click here for more information.
