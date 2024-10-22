 East Coast Breakfast road sign quiz
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

East Coast Breakfast road sign quiz

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Have your licence or even your learners? Take our short road sign quiz to test your knowledge...

Road sign quiz art
Road sign quiz art / iStock and Canva

In honour of Stacey Norman getting her learner's licence, East Coast Breakfast has come up with a short road sign quiz.

While the actual learner's test consists of 68 questions, this one has a mere five questions.

Can you get five out of five?

Read More: Fueling dreams: Grade 10 learner builds hydrogen-powered car

East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.