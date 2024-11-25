Hot days, hot debates: Are slops okay for work?

Is it time to let the dogs (aka, your toes) out? We tackle this 'great debate' as it heats up in KZN!

KZN’s year-round sunshine is no joke, and as the days heat up, the toes make their way out... While each company has their own policies surrounding what can and cannot be worn, we want to know what you think. Answer our poll here:

The past two weeks in KZN have been a scorcher and we’ve seen toes upon toes all around. So, we need to put this debate to rest! “The dogs are the game and the dogs are out. This is Durban; dogs are always allowed out. However, please sort your feet out. If I see one more cracked heel, I’m gonna crack out,” said Stacey.



"Every day in KZN is dogs of the day. If the dogs are not, you should be wearing shorts. Woof woof!" said J Sbu.

