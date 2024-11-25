New international flights land at King Shaka Airport

There are more direct flights at King Shaka Airport! Travel just got better for Durbanites.

King Shaka International Airport in Durban is soaring to new heights with additional international flight routes and increased frequencies. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) announced the exciting developments that are likely to promote the city's connectivity and economy.

This development marks an important move in Durban's post-pandemic recovery. Cape Town and Johannesburg airports, while showing faster recoveries, have overall seen Durban grow in international passenger traffic by 2.6% year-on-year in 2024, IOL. Emirates Airlines remains a key player, offering daily flights between Durban and Dubai, connecting the city to an extensive global network. Acsa's Regional General Manager, Nkosinathi Myataza, is optimistic: "These new routes and expanded frequencies are a testament to the hard work of our team and partners in recovering and growing air connectivity. We are committed to providing world-class services and fostering economic growth in our region".

New direct flights to Gaborone, operated by Air Botswana, are now available three times a week on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays. In addition, Proflight Zambia will be operating flights to Lusaka on Fridays and Mondays, doubling its service. Meanwhile, Airlink has expanded its Durban-to-Harare schedule to seven days a week. With improved air connectivity and exciting city upgrades, Durban is ready to welcome the world.