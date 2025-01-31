Cracking under pressure: Snake found in egg tray
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
A snake in the egg tray? Yes, you read that right! A Ruimsig resident's grocery run turned into a horror story when they found a slithery surprise lurking inside their egg carton.
A snake in the egg tray? Yes, you read that right! A Ruimsig resident's grocery run turned into a horror story when they found a slithery surprise lurking inside their egg carton.
A snake in an egg tray? Sounds like a egg-aggerated nightmare! Well, for one unlucky shopper in Ruimsig, this egg-xistential horror became a reality.
ALSO READ: Cape Cobra found under person's pillow
A TikTok video shared by @phezukwabo1 shows a snake curled up inside an egg tray, looking like it's about to hatch a plan (sorry, had to!). The clip is equal parts terrifying and fascinating, leaving viewers egg-static and horrified.
The snake's disguise had it blending in seamlessly with the carton's colour. As the person recording goes closer to the egg tray, we're able to see the slithering serpent clearly.
The incident has left many social media users shaken, with some demanding to know the name of the grocery store so they can avoid similar egg-related trauma.
Others shared their own snake-in-the-egg stories because apparently, this is a thing now.
Take a look at the clip here:
@phezukwabo1 They would have to come fetch it because what do you mean ? #trendingvideo #SAMA28 #fyp #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #explorepages #viral_video #southafricatiktok #pets #petsoftiktok #snakesoftiktok #groceries #snakes #eggs ♬ original sound - Cheche_La_wasafi
Here's what some social media users had to say:
"So basically what you guys are saying is that we should check for snakes when we buy eggs," wrote TshegoKabinde.
"Not me thinking the eggs we are buying are of a snake," MUNIEWA shared.
"You still had the courage to take a video," commented Loreal D.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “dr...East Coast Breakfast 7 minutes ago
-
R100m Powerball winner quits his job
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago