Cracking under pressure: Snake found in egg tray

A snake in an egg tray? Sounds like a egg-aggerated nightmare! Well, for one unlucky shopper in Ruimsig, this egg-xistential horror became a reality.

A TikTok video shared by @phezukwabo1 shows a snake curled up inside an egg tray, looking like it's about to hatch a plan (sorry, had to!). The clip is equal parts terrifying and fascinating, leaving viewers egg-static and horrified.



The snake's disguise had it blending in seamlessly with the carton's colour. As the person recording goes closer to the egg tray, we're able to see the slithering serpent clearly.



The incident has left many social media users shaken, with some demanding to know the name of the grocery store so they can avoid similar egg-related trauma.

Others shared their own snake-in-the-egg stories because apparently, this is a thing now.

Take a look at the clip here: