Goodbye 10111? SA plans shift to single emergency number

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has proposed to consolidate the country’s emergency numbers, suggesting that 10111 (police), 10177 (medical), and 107 (fire/rescue) should all be phased out in favour of a single emergency number: 112.

South Africa’s public emergency call system may be in for a major change.

If the proposal goes through, 112 would become the only national emergency contact number for all crises, from crime to medical emergencies.

The proposal, submitted to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), stems from the idea that one streamlined emergency number could simplify responses and reduce call centre errors.

Currently, emergency calls are routed through various hotlines, which the government argues leads to confusion, call drops, and inconsistent responses across regions.

According to a recent SA Journal of Science study, South Africa’s emergency system faces critical challenges, including inefficient dispatch systems and a lack of standardised call-handling protocols. In addition, only 41% of SAPS emergency call centre positions are filled, highlighting significant gaps in the current infrastructure, according to a report by The Citizen.

For 112 to become South Africa’s sole emergency number, Icasa would need to amend existing regulations. Currently, the law requires the establishment of 112 specific emergency centres before they can be the country’s exclusive contact.

However, Malatsi’s department argues that network providers’ own emergency routing systems could handle calls effectively, even without dedicated 112 centres.

This proposal, open for public comment until the end of November 2024, has sparked discussions about the future of emergency services in South Africa. For many, the hope is that a consolidated emergency number will lead to quicker, more reliable assistance during crises. As Icasa reviews public feedback, South Africans may soon see a simpler, single number at the core of emergency communications.