Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a few essential tips to protect you and your family.
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a few essential tips to protect you and your family.
Extreme heat waves are becoming more frequent, longer, and severe due to climate change.
While they can be uncomfortable, they’re also life-threatening. Here's how to stay safe and recognise when you might need help:
Who’s at Risk?
Certain groups are more vulnerable to heat stress:
Children and infants: They struggle to regulate body temperature and depend on adults to stay hydrated and cool.
Pregnant women: Dehydration increases risks of early labour, low birth weight, and other complications.
Elderly individuals: They are more susceptible to heat stroke and dehydration.
Signs You Need Help
Here's some tips to know when the heat is taking a toll:
- Symptoms of heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue or nausea.
- Signs of heat stroke: confusion, rapid heartbeat, dry skin or fainting.
Stay Cool and Prepared
- Plan ahead: Keep track of weather forecasts and adjust outdoor activities accordingly.
- Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks.
- Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose cotton clothing. Use hats or umbrellas for shade.
- Cool your environment: Use fans, close curtains during peak heat, and open windows at night.
- Emergency kit: Have water, rehydration salts, a thermometer, and cooling towels on hand.
By staying vigilant and prepared, you can reduce the risks of extreme heat and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Meet Taariq Stokes: The man running 704km for mental health
Taariq Stokes joined J Sbu in studio today as he prepares to take on a 7...Stacey & J Sbu 54 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know
Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a fe...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago