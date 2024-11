Extreme heat: Safety tips you need to know

Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a few essential tips to protect you and your family.

Extreme heat is deadly! To ensure you stay cool and safe, we’ve got a few essential tips to protect you and your family.

Extreme heat waves are becoming more frequent, longer, and severe due to climate change. While they can be uncomfortable, they’re also life-threatening. Here's how to stay safe and recognise when you might need help:

Who’s at Risk? Certain groups are more vulnerable to heat stress: Children and infants : They struggle to regulate body temperature and depend on adults to stay hydrated and cool.

Pregnant women : Dehydration increases risks of early labour, low birth weight, and other complications.

Elderly individuals: They are more susceptible to heat stroke and dehydration.

Signs You Need Help Here's some tips to know when the heat is taking a toll: Symptoms of heat exhaustion : heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue or nausea.

: heavy sweating, dizziness, fatigue or nausea. Signs of heat stroke: confusion, rapid heartbeat, dry skin or fainting.

Seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms appear, advises Unicef

Tips from UNICEF / screenshot / Unicef.org

Stay Cool and Prepared Plan ahead: Keep track of weather forecasts and adjust outdoor activities accordingly. Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose cotton clothing. Use hats or umbrellas for shade. Cool your environment: Use fans, close curtains during peak heat, and open windows at night. Emergency kit: Have water, rehydration salts, a thermometer, and cooling towels on hand. By staying vigilant and prepared, you can reduce the risks of extreme heat and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Image courtesy of iStock