Durban artist nails Shaggy’s voice in epic performance
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
If you close your eyes, you'd think Shaggy was performing!
A Durban-based singer has captivated TikTok users with his rendition of Shaggy’s ‘What’s Love’.
Known for sharing his performances regularly, Sagren has found a special place in the hearts of his followers with his unique take on the classic track.
His smooth vocals and engaging stage presence have made him a standout on the app, earning him a growing fanbase.
Take a look at his now-viral video here:
@sagrennaid00 072 407 2498 Music.com Sagren Naidoo #liveentertainment #mc #disco #music #comedian #liveband ♬ original sound - Sagren Naidoo
Here are some of the comments left by his growing fan base:
Adrian Gilmour said:
“Shagie, not Sagie.”
chefdaddycpt 😎 commented:
“It's the first time I hear someone do a Shaggy song so flipping good.”
Tanu Nair wrote:
“You guys are amazing and very talented.”
“Yoh, this guy is good. Shaggy can go sleep.”
Image courtesy of TikTok
