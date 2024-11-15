Durban artist nails Shaggy’s voice in epic performance

A Durban-based singer has captivated TikTok users with his rendition of Shaggy’s ‘What’s Love’.

Known for sharing his performances regularly, Sagren has found a special place in the hearts of his followers with his unique take on the classic track.





His smooth vocals and engaging stage presence have made him a standout on the app, earning him a growing fanbase.





Take a look at his now-viral video here:



