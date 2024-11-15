 Durban artist nails Shaggy’s voice in epic performance
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

If you close your eyes, you'd think Shaggy was performing!

Screenshot of Sagren Naidoo performing / TikTok / @sagrenaid00

A Durban-based singer has captivated TikTok users with his rendition of Shaggy’s ‘What’s Love’.

Known for sharing his performances regularly, Sagren has found a special place in the hearts of his followers with his unique take on the classic track.


His smooth vocals and engaging stage presence have made him a standout on the app, earning him a growing fanbase.


Take a look at his now-viral video here:


@sagrennaid00 072 407 2498 Music.com Sagren Naidoo #liveentertainment #mc #disco #music #comedian #liveband ♬ original sound - Sagren Naidoo

Here are some of the comments left by his growing fan base:

Adrian Gilmour said:
“Shagie, not Sagie.”

chefdaddycpt 😎 commented:
“It's the first time I hear someone do a Shaggy song so flipping good.”

Tanu Nair wrote:
“You guys are amazing and very talented.”

Lindsay shared:
“Yoh, this guy is good. Shaggy can go sleep.”

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive new show banner / ECR Images

Image courtesy of TikTok

