Last minute 'Black Friday' tips

We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get the most out of your money...

We are looking at tips from all angles, including scams and how to get the most out of your money...

Many Black Friday specials started before the global shopping event or are running throughout the month, which made things more attainable for shoppers awaiting the big sale. Genuine shoppers (and marketers) will know that many stores (whether online or in-store) keep a special 'something-something' for shoppers on Black Friday to attract buyers to their stores. Let's face it, when you build it, people will come because everyone loves a good bargain. Apart from the hype that comes with shopping for specials, there's the harsh reality of scammers trying to con someone out of their money.

So, in preparation for the big day, we wanted to equip you with some tips or hacks on shopping for Black Friday. We have included all sorts of tips, from security to being financially savvy. We hope these can help you save money while shopping for great bargain items. Be reasonable—It can be easy to shop for things that are outside your purview. The thought of wanting versus needing versus 'I may need this in the future' floods your mind, so it is best to keep yourself in check and reasonable about your purchases. Set a budget and keep a list so you don't get tempted to shop for 'checkout counter' buys; these are impulsive, and you may regret it later. Think ahead—Some shoppers just wing it and go for the deals without a list in mind. This can be dangerous because you may find yourself in a pool of debt, which is not what Black Friday should be for shoppers. Think about your purchases. Sometimes, the amount you save isn't as considerable as you think. Do the research behind the items you want and make informed decisions. Some items appear to be great value offers but are limited in stock, so, you might get there and there aren't any left. Think about the effort and competition of these items.

Read more: Financial expert urges caution ahead of Black Friday

Avoid clicking on links—If you are shopping online for Black Friday, make sure that you are using legitimate applications or websites. Also, avoid clicking any messages sent to you via text, WhatsApp, email, or any other social media platform. Spend with intention-Remember that this month's salary has to take you to Christmas because many people's next payday is after Christmas. Be mindful of the purchases you make. Don't use your credit card unless necessary. Check return policies-Usually, the items you purchase during Black Friday have special terms and conditions regarding their return policies. Please don't hesitate to ask about these. You might have something that cannot be exchanged or returned for a refund. Be practical-If you are going in-store, arrive early to avoid queuing, wear comfortable shoes, and take people with you. If you are shopping online, ensure you have followed all the safety instructions from your banking app, have enough data, and fully charge your smart device. Happy Black Friday shopping and don't forget about Cyber Monday...

Carol Ofori Show Banner

Image Courtesy of iStock