Black Friday: Online shopping safety

Black Friday is finally here.

Many people around the world will be looking to save some money by taking advantage of retailers' specials. However, it is important to note that scammers will also be looking for ways to make a quick buck by robbing consumers.

In 2023, it was reported that the country loses over R2-billion annually to cybercrime.

To avoid becoming a victim, take the following precautions:

Do not share your passwords, banking card details or pin with anyone online.

Do not respond to emails asking for your personal details such as ID number, date of birth, passwords, etc.

Refrain from using public wi-fi to access your Internet banking.

Change your PIN and passwords regularly.

Remain vigilant when shopping online.

Create a strong password for your Wi-Fi.

Do not click on links in emails from people/companies before verifying if it is from a trusted source.

If anything seems suspicious, do not doubt your gut feeling. Do the necessary research before purchasing.

Read reviews from people who have bought from the sites.

Visit the direct websites of the companies that are advertising.





