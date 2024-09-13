VIDEO: When your South African aunty has had enough of your nonsense!
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Can you relate to this awkward family moment?
Can you relate to this awkward family moment?
Do you ever feel fed up with your family? Have you ever made family members question their sanity? A super relatable video has been shared to X (formerly Twitter) and has answered all of these burning questions.
Sometimes you are just 'gatvol' with your family. This South African 'aunty' has taken matters into her own hands.
It's a feeling we know all too well - being the mischievous youngster of the family! Take a look at this video that has been circulating social media:
This is what "gatvol" looks like— Jenny (@BJenny3) September 5, 2024
Let's grab this day by the horns pic.twitter.com/BRwvSPGUAX
As captured in the video posted to X by @BJenny3, the tannie seemingly manoeuvres the animal to a secure location by simply holding on tight. Many South Africans have had a similar scenario play out.
Little is known about the circumstances surrounding this video.
Read More: Could this be the reason behind the term 'cat burglar'?
