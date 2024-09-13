VIDEO: When your South African aunty has had enough of your nonsense!

Do you ever feel fed up with your family? Have you ever made family members question their sanity? A super relatable video has been shared to X (formerly Twitter) and has answered all of these burning questions.

Sometimes you are just 'gatvol' with your family. This South African 'aunty' has taken matters into her own hands.

It's a feeling we know all too well - being the mischievous youngster of the family! Take a look at this video that has been circulating social media:

