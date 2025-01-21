Durban rings in Chinese New Year with Spring Festival gala
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
The Chinese Consulate-General in Durban recently hosted a stunning Chinese Spring Festival Gala, bringing together over 300 guests for a night of cultural performances and speeches.
The event, held in honour of the traditional Chinese New Year – known as the Spring Festival – showcased a rich tapestry of performances and speeches.
Consul General Li Zhigong opened the evening with heartfelt New Year greetings and well wishes, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration.
The event featured a variety of cultural and artistic programs, including music, dance, martial arts, calligraphy, tea art, a Hanfu show and a dragon lantern dance.
These performances were a collaborative effort by teachers and students from the Confucius Institute at the Durban University of Technology, Durban Shude College, Durban Music School, and members of the local Chinese community.
Prominent South African leaders, including Councillor Thembo Ntuli, Chairperson of eThekwini Municipality's Economic Development and Planning Committee; Hon. Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce, Speaker of the KZN Legislature; and Councillor Zandile Myeni, Deputy Mayor of EThekwini, also delivered congratulatory speeches.
They applauded China’s achievements in economic and social development and extended warm wishes to the Chinese community for a joyful Spring Festival.
Images supplied
Durban rings in Chinese New Year with Spring Festival gala
