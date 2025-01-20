Duffs Road iconic ship house is up for sale

Do you remember the iconic ship house from Duffs Road in Avoca, Durban? Well, it's up for sale.

As Durbanites, you've likely heard of the iconic ship and aeroplane houses on Duffs Road in Avoca, Durban – landmarks that have fascinated generations. If you haven't had the chance to see or hear about them, we've got the inside scoop! These houses have a rich heritage and a fantastic story. They were the brainchild of Dookie Ramdarie, a visionary local businessman with no formal training in architecture or construction. Originally from Inanda, Ramdarie ran a successful bus body-building business in Duffs Road. As Durban Local described, "An enterprising man, Mr Ramdarie, had no formal tertiary education in the field of architectural design or structural engineering but was able to conceptualise and construct an aero-dynamic house in 1962 that beggared belief and that has stood the test of time."

Take a look at this old newspaper clipping showing an aerial view of the famous aeroplane house – courtesy of TikTok.



In 1981, Ramdarie designed and constructed another house – this time in the shape of a boat. As Durban Local shared, these unique houses weren’t just showpieces; they were cherished family homes, "a special testament to a special family". "Architects from the then University of Natal who visited the house upon its completion were in awe of the construction. They could not praise Mr Ramdarie more for his vision for the design and his enterprise in building such a house. The uniqueness of these constructions bears testimony to Ramdarie’s legacy and vision, and the picture was very nostalgic of the days when the pride and joy of a visionary man became the pride and joy – and boast, of course – of an entire community." The ship house was built for Ramdarie's son, Ashwin Dookie Ramdarie, and his wife, Avitha, after their marriage in 1983. Avitha shared with the Durban Local that her father-in-law’s love for travel inspired the unique designs. He even built his bus body-building offices in the shape of a bus Over the years, the ship house became a beloved tourist attraction in Durban, with the Ramdarie family warmly welcoming visitors who came to admire it. Now, the ship house is ready for its next chapter, as it's officially on the market for for R1,299,000.





For those of you who only got to see the ship house from the outside, here's what it looks like inside – courtesy of TikTok. Take a look at some comments from fellow Durbanites sharing their fond memories of this iconic house. "Eish, I remember this house and the aeroplane house when we used to drive from Newlands to visit family in Phoenix in the 1980s."

"Finally, I get to see what it looks like inside after all these years."

"I remember this house in childhood. My dad used to stop by to show us the ship house. So Sad."

"Both the houses were the highlight of my trip to Duffs Road."

Image Courtesy of TikTok