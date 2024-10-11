 Desmond Koolen bags 27 medals at SA Championships of Performing Arts
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Desmond Koolen bags 27 medals at South African Championships of Performing Arts

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Singing sensation Desmond Koolen has bagged 27 medals (along with our hearts) at the SA Performing Arts Championships and has qualified for the World Championships in Los Angeles, USA.

Desmond Koolen in his decorated blazer
Desmond Koolen in his decorated blazer / Supplied

The "I feel good" kid, Desmond (Desi) Koolen has once again made SA proud. The Grade 2 learner at St David's Marist Inanda recently took home an outstanding 27 medals at the South African Championships of Performing Arts. 

Read More: South African boy singing 'I Feel Good' reaches Will Smith

The SA Championships of Performing Arts was held in Rustenburg from 21-29 September and Desmond won the following medals:

Individual

5 Gold, 
6 Silver
4 Bronze

Groups
4 Gold 
4 Silver 
4 Bronze

Read More: 10 things you should try to do on your own

The school stated that Desi further secured a 1 overall achievement award in he 5-12 vocal age.

"With the highest score in the age group and 1 overall achievement award for acting in the 5-12 age range which was also the highest score in the age group," they stated.

Overwhelmed with pride yet? Let's add to that! Desmond has also been selected to represent South Africa at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles, USA next year.

Stacey and J Sbu podcasts

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Main image supplied

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.