Desmond Koolen bags 27 medals at SA Championships of Performing Arts

Desmond Koolen bags 27 medals at South African Championships of Performing Arts
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Singing sensation Desmond Koolen has bagged 27 medals (along with our hearts) at the SA Performing Arts Championships and has qualified for the World Championships in Los Angeles, USA.
The "I feel good" kid, Desmond (Desi) Koolen has once again made SA proud. The Grade 2 learner at St David's Marist Inanda recently took home an outstanding 27 medals at the South African Championships of Performing Arts.
The SA Championships of Performing Arts was held in Rustenburg from 21-29 September and Desmond won the following medals:
Individual
5 Gold,
6 Silver
4 Bronze
Groups
4 Gold
4 Silver
4 Bronze
The school stated that Desi further secured a 1 overall achievement award in he 5-12 vocal age.
"With the highest score in the age group and 1 overall achievement award for acting in the 5-12 age range which was also the highest score in the age group," they stated.
Overwhelmed with pride yet? Let's add to that! Desmond has also been selected to represent South Africa at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles, USA next year.
Main image supplied
