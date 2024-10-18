Cowboy Town: A ‘Wild West’ gem hidden in SA

Get a taste of the Wild West at Cowboy Town! From live country music to delicious food, this hidden gem awaits.

Get a taste of the Wild West at Cowboy Town! From live country music to delicious food, this hidden gem awaits.

Looking for a unique weekend adventure? Cowboy Town, hidden on the outskirts of Krugersdorp, is the perfect Wild West escape, just a short drive from Joburg. This quirky destination will transport you back in time to the American frontier, complete with cowboy hats, saloons, and rustic charm. Whether you're keen to explore a new spot, indulge in delicious food, or simply take a break from the city, Cowboy Town has something for everyone. The town is lined with intriguing shops filled with trinkets, crafts, antiques, and unique finds. It’s a great place for anyone with an eye for nostalgia or a love for Western history.

For entertainment, live country music fills the air in the village square, enhancing the Western atmosphere. If you’re visiting with kids, they’ll love the playground and interactive activities. Don’t forget to snap a few photos at the numerous selfie spots that perfectly capture the Wild West aesthetic. Each Sunday, Cowboy Town hosts a lively pop-up market where you can browse vintage treasures, handmade crafts, art, leather accessories, and more. It's an ideal spot to wind down the weekend.

Whether you’re there for the food, the shopping, or the laid-back ambiance, Cowboy Town offers a fun, unique experience for all ages. Escape the city and enjoy a taste of the Wild West. Cowboy Town Opening Hours



According to Joburg.co.za, Cowboy Town is open on the following days between these times: Monday to Friday: 08:00 – 17:00

Saturday and Sunday: 08:00 – 15:00