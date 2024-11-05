Be cautious of new WhatsApp voice note scam using AI

Cybercriminals are using generative AI to imitate people’s voices, creating a new kind of threat to businesses and individuals worldwide.

Technology experts are sounding the alarm on the increasing use of AI-driven tools to clone voices and SA is now seeing a surge in these scams.

These imitations can be used to carry out highly convincing fraud through social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Criminals use brief audio samples, often sourced from social media, recorded calls or even past messages, to recreate a person's voice with alarming accuracy. This AI-generated audio can then be used to deceive individuals.