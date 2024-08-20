Truck driver defends his truck against a thief on the Esplanade

Car parts theft, particularly truck parts, is common among small-time criminals in South Africa.

Believe it or not, the theft of these parts is a lucrative business on the black market. Many times, stolen car parts form part of a trade that is quite profitable to thieves, who focus on items such as airbags, tailgates, wheels and tyres, wheel caps, sound equipment, and more.

However, the items vary when it comes to trucks. Of course, the trade of stolen parts might be more lucrative, considering how costly new truck parts can be.

Thieves have begun targeting various things but have predominantly focused on cable theft. The reason for the widespread theft of cable is the copper.