Truck driver defends his truck against a thief on the Esplanade
By East Coast Radio
Car parts theft, particularly truck parts, is common among small-time criminals in South Africa.
Believe it or not, the theft of these parts is a lucrative business on the black market. Many times, stolen car parts form part of a trade that is quite profitable to thieves, who focus on items such as airbags, tailgates, wheels and tyres, wheel caps, sound equipment, and more.
However, the items vary when it comes to trucks. Of course, the trade of stolen parts might be more lucrative, considering how costly new truck parts can be.
Thieves have begun targeting various things but have predominantly focused on cable theft. The reason for the widespread theft of cable is the copper.
A video shows a truck driver catching a thief in the middle of his expeditions during broad daylight on the Esplanade, Durban. The truck driver, who might've been the truck's owner or just the driver, ran to find the thief between the horse and trailer.
In the video, he picks up rocks from the ground and throws them towards the thief. Eventually, the thief gets away and runs across the street; he almost gets knocked down by a car.
We assume that the thief was attempting to steal cables used to connect the horse to the trailer called Suzi cables or perhaps the electrical cable that houses copper.
We are unsure whether the thief got away with anything, but the driver ran after him, and it was a game of cat and mouse.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@zebouza3.wp 🙆♂️💯😂I'm lecording,that's why I was lecordingi..Tried to steal suzi cable but was caught redhanded.Big ups driver.He needed some#mzanzi #mzanzicomedy #fypシ゚viral #dailylife #durbantiktok #Durban #SAMA28 #foryoupage #africantiktok #truckersoftiktok #youngtrucker #kzntiktok #kzntiktokers ♬ original sound - appleuser4223497
Image Courtesy of TikTok
