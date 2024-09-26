 Could this be the best matric dance arrival ever?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

What will they think of next?

A young woman wearing a ballgown lies on a stretcher outside an ambulance van
A young woman wearing a ballgown lies on a stretcher outside an ambulance van/Instagram Screenshot/visit_capetown__

Matric learners are going next level with their over-the-top, extravagant, and dramatic matric dance entrances.

The planning and efficacy in pulling off their matric dance arrivals have become something of a full-on production, outside of having a director shout out, 'lights, camera, action'...

Learners have kept things interesting, you could say, by jazzing up their matric dance entrances from the somewhat traditional limo arrivals to arriving in a coffin and even a taxi

We recently saw matriculants share how much their Matric Dance ensembles cost them, and now we see a learner who has taken things to the extreme with her arrival. 

A video posted on TikTok and Instagram shows a matriculant taking things to the extreme by arriving at her matric dance in an ambulance. 

The young lady, dressed in a white and gold ballgown, was lying with her eyes closed on a stretcher and playing the part well. The ambulance workers then took out a defibrillator and resuscitated her (or at least they acted like they did). 

After the fake resuscitation, she rose from the stretcher and bowed to her peers, who were screaming in awe of her dramatic arrival. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Instagram

