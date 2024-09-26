Could this be the best matric dance arrival ever?

Matric learners are going next level with their over-the-top, extravagant, and dramatic matric dance entrances.

The planning and efficacy in pulling off their matric dance arrivals have become something of a full-on production, outside of having a director shout out, 'lights, camera, action'...



Learners have kept things interesting, you could say, by jazzing up their matric dance entrances from the somewhat traditional limo arrivals to arriving in a coffin and even a taxi.

We recently saw matriculants share how much their Matric Dance ensembles cost them, and now we see a learner who has taken things to the extreme with her arrival.