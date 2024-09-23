 Matriculants share how much they spent on their outfits
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Some of these matriculants spent more than some brides spend on their wedding dresses...

A matriculant wearing her matric dance dress being interviewed by a young man
A matriculant wearing her matric dance dress being interviewed by a young man/Instagram Screenshot/@oswald_da_great

We've seen some crazy Matric Dance outfits lately, where students push the boundaries. 

In addition to the designs that are sometimes worthy of the red carpet, the hefty price tags drain their wallets. 

A South African video creator, Oswald, recently shared a video in which he interviewed several matriculants going for their matric dance. He asked a few of them how much they had spent on their outfits, and some totals knocked us off our chairs. 

It has become a tradition for matriculants to go all out for their matric dance. Some of it has to do with looking good, but it is also a status symbol, with some outdoing their peers. 

We have seen it with their arrival at the matric dance, where many have gone over the top in their means of transport, from trolleys/ shopping carts to funeral caskets to taxis

Now, we see it with their outfits costing nothing less than R5,000. In a world where people struggle to make ends meet, you can trust parents to spoil their kids during their last school year dance

Watch as these matriculants share how much they spent on their outfits. The one young lady said her necklace and bag were R20,000 alone...Jaw-dropping! 

Video courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Instagram

