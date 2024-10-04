Are you a skilled worker looking to move to SA? This visa reform is for you

The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and boosting tourism in SA.

The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and boosting tourism in SA.

South Africa is on the brink of a transformative shift in its immigration policy, aiming to attract skilled workers and boost tourism. Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber recently announced the significant reforms designed to overturn decades of strict visa regulations.

At the forefront of these reforms is a new points-based system for work visas. This approach will automatically grant eligibility to applicants with specific qualifications, streamlining the process. Alongside this, the introduction of a remote work visa promises to attract ‘digital nomads’, allowing them to work in South Africa while contributing to the local economy. Schreiber noted that these measures are set to be finalised in just a matter of days, signalling a swift and decisive pivot towards a more welcoming immigration framework. Speaking to Reuters, Schreiber emphasised the urgency of these reforms. “Visa reform to attract tourists, to attract capital, to attract skills are some of the most powerful things we can do in the short term to kickstart economic growth,” he said.

While Western tourists are able to obtain visas upon arrival, travellers from lucrative markets such as China and India face cumbersome and often discouraging paperwork, inevitably deterring them from visiting. Schreiber, who described the old immigration system as a “catastrophic failure”, is determined to reshape this narrative. Highlighting the urgency of these changes, Schreiber noted that a lack of skills ranks as the second biggest obstacle to economic growth. His vision includes digitising the paper-based visa system within five years, a move that promises to minimise fraud and bias. However, he also acknowledged potential budget constraints that could challenge this ambitious goal.

Image Courtesy of iStock