Coca-Cola recall: No impact on South Africa

Recently, Coca-Cola announced a recall of certain soft drink products in Europe due to concerns over elevated levels of chlorate, a chemical compound that can pose health risks, particularly to children and infants.

However, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has reassured consumers that South African-made products are not affected by this recall.



The recall affects popular brands such as Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Tropico, which were distributed to several European countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France, and Luxembourg.



The affected batches were produced in a facility in Belgium and have been traced back to specific production codes, reports IOL.



CCBSA has confirmed that products produced and sold in South Africa are safe and not part of the recall. This is because the company uses a different production facility and follows strict quality control measures to ensure the safety of its products.



If you're a Coca-Cola fan in South Africa, you can rest assured that your favourite drinks are safe to consume. The European recall is a precautionary measure taken by the company to ensure the safety of its consumers in that region.