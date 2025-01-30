The bug appétit revolution: Would you eat insects?

It’s time to bug out! Edible insects are the sustainable solution to protein deficiency, and offer a source of high-quality protein and essential amino acids.

As we fire up our braais and savour our curries, have you ever stopped to think about the origins of our protein? For South Africans, meat is often the go-to source, but with environmental challenges mounting and the global population growing, experts are urging us to rethink our protein sources.

Enter edible insects, the unlikely heroes of sustainable nutrition.

Eating insects may seem unusual to some, but it's neither new nor strange, reports IOL. Insects like mopane worms have been a traditional source of nutrition for generations. Now, global research is shining a spotlight on the incredible benefits of edible insects. Certain insects, like crickets, contain more protein per gram than beef or chicken. It's not just quantity – the protein in insects is high-quality and packed with essential amino acids that our bodies need to function. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to build muscle, recover from exercise, or maintain a balanced diet. In South Africa, where protein deficiency remains a concern in some rural areas, insects could offer an affordable and accessible solution. Would you change to an edible insect diet? Answer our poll:

Image courtesy of iStock

