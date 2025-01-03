Robot revolution: Meet Neo, the future of household help

Meet Neo, the robot that'll do your chores, won’t judge your messy room, and still manage to make you feel lazy.

The future of household help just got a whole lot brighter! Neo, the AI humanoid robot, is about to change the cleaning game forever. This genius creation is designed by 1X, a cutting-edge company with roots in Norway and Silicon Valley, led by CEO Bernt Øivind Børnich. Børnich's vision for Neo is clear: to revolutionise the way we manage our homes. Under his leadership, 1X is pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI and robotics.

The lowdown on Neo Neo is the ultimate household sidekick, equipped with advanced AI and remote control capabilities. As Børnich puts it, you can "teleport" into the robot from anywhere in the world and get things done. Talk about convenience!

What's on the horizon? A version of Neo powered by AI and remote control is expected to be unveiled later this year, and when it does, it'll be a total game-changer. With its evolving AI capabilities, Neo will adapt to your needs over time, becoming the ultimate household companion. While 1X hasn't disclosed the exact price yet, Reuters reports that Neo is expected to cost roughly the same as a mid-range new vehicle. One thing's certain: 2025 is going to be a wild ride with AI. Robots like Neo are leading the way, and we're heading toward a future where household chores become a thing of the past. Get ready for homes that are cleaner, more efficient and totally on point.

