Financial expert urges caution ahead of Black Friday





"If you have things that you really do not need or you do not have stuff that you budgeted for, then maybe sit out," says expert Salemi Nyati from Momentum Group.

Some retailers have already started offering special deals online and in-store, ahead of one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Traditionally, Black Friday in the US occurs after a day after Thanksgiving and marks the start of holiday shopping.

The hype's caught on in other parts of the world, with some local businesses running specials for several weeks.

Nyati says that as tempting as Black Friday bargains can be, consumers need to prioritise essential items.

"Black Friday is not a once-off event; it happens every year, so you can miss out you [and] do not have to participate every time. Make on purchases what is a need."

