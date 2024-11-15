Cybersecurity expert shares info on Black Friday scams
Updated
It's that time of the year when we are easing into things, but the scams are just heating up.
Carol Ofori spoke to Dr Jaco du Toit last week about how model, media personality and businesswoman Shashi Naidoo was robbed after her phone was stolen.
Dr Jaco du Toit is a lecturer at Akademia and a Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, who also happens to be a cybersecurity.
The dynamics around the con that she was privy to have not been confirmed, but Dr du Toit was able to shed some light on how these scammers work.
You can listen to the podcast below to catch up on what he had to say last week.
With Black Friday soon and many establishments hosting specials throughout the month, it is peak time for criminals. While people move around and ease into the end-of-year vibes, scammers are on high alert, waiting to pull their next big con.
Dr Jaco du Toit shares how deals that look flashy and good to be genuine should raise red flags. Mainly, those deals that have a time limit are the ones that tempt you to click on them to redeem a great offer; those are the ones that should be avoided.
Scammers will do anything and everything to appeal to your instincts. Posting something like a Black Friday special from a reputable establishment should be verified on that brand's official pages before clicking on the deal.
He went on to share other illegitimate scams that look and seem legitimate but are far from it.
Listen more to the types of scams that Dr Jaco du Toit is warning people about below.
