Birthday party sees kids painting a Ferrari 812

"Sure, honey, you can have your friends over to paint my Ferrari..."

Do you think this is what the parents of six-year-old Noah said when he wanted to have a Ferrari-themed birthday party?

We are uncertain, but one thing is sure: people living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are just over-the-top in the most extravagant ways. From Robocop law enforcement officers to a Nursery School that costs around R400,000 a month, they know how to splash out.