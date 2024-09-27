 Birthday party sees kids painting a Ferrari 812
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Even if the paint is washable, that's an R8-million car!

Kids paint a yellow Ferrari 812 at a party
Kids paint a yellow Ferrari 812 at a party/X Screenshot/@Enazator

"Sure, honey, you can have your friends over to paint my Ferrari..."

Do you think this is what the parents of six-year-old Noah said when he wanted to have a Ferrari-themed birthday party?

We are uncertain, but one thing is sure: people living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, are just over-the-top in the most extravagant ways. From Robocop law enforcement officers to a Nursery School that costs around R400,000 a month, they know how to splash out. 

A video circulating on social media shows a group of kids surrounding a Ferrari 812; they are seen painting the car, which is yellow with dark blue paint. 

We see that it's a child's birthday, and the big '6' in front of the racy Ferrari-themed decor and backdrop indicates that it is a kid named Noah's 6th birthday party. 

The kids are busy painting the Ferrari, which looks real. The person who shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) said that this was a "Kid's paint party in Dubai".

Watch the video below - courtesy of X

Kids will be kids, of course, and this party was a total success because it allowed them to do what comes naturally to them. 

We recently saw a 33-year-old social media influencer go all out for her birthday, ordering a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon-inspired cake. 

Image Courtesy of X

