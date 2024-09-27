New Kids On The Block fans clap back at negative video

The New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) are a legendary American boy band from the 80s. They consisted of Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg (Mark Wahlberg's brother), and Danny Wood.

Interestingly, Mark Wahlberg was also part of the band, but he left early on.

The band have been making a comeback with concert tours around the USA. It just so happened that a 'hater' decided to throw some shade their way when he shared a short snippet of the Knight brothers dancing on stage at one of their concerts.