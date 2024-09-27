New Kids On The Block fans clap back at negative video
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A snippet of some of the band members dancing on stage painted them in a bad light, with the social media poster saying they look like they are going through a "mid-life" crisis and have gout.
The New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) are a legendary American boy band from the 80s. They consisted of Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg (Mark Wahlberg's brother), and Danny Wood.
Interestingly, Mark Wahlberg was also part of the band, but he left early on.
The band have been making a comeback with concert tours around the USA. It just so happened that a 'hater' decided to throw some shade their way when he shared a short snippet of the Knight brothers dancing on stage at one of their concerts.
The social media video was posted on Instagram by Musique Joonkey, who made fun of the Knight brothers, saying that they look like "mid-life crisis dads with gout".
They also said: "I'm 100% sure there's a chiropractor on tour with them if those moves are a struggle."
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
But that's the thing about old-school fans, they are not afraid to stand up to bullies. It was so endearing to see fans clap back at the hateful post. Check out some of the comments below:
- "Get your negativity out of here. They are doing their thing in their 50s and have more energy than most 20-year-olds."
- "A miserable person took a 10-second clip out of a 2+ hour, high-energy show, in 100-degree temperatures, when the choreography slows to a half-beat and posts that so they can spread negativity."
- "Homie is 54. Looking great for 54."
- "Thank you for using my video (with no credit) and doing the opposite of all they stand for and spreading hate instead of love."
- "I couldn't even do this at 41; these guys are doing amazing!!!"
- "Ya'll hating on these dudes and mocking them let's see you dance and sing non stop for 2.5 hours."
- "At 54 this guy looks better than 90% of you people."
- "Actually saw them about a month ago and they performed non stop for like 2 hours and most of it was high energy. Was it the energy of their youth? No, but for guys in their 50s it was pretty good."
Image Courtesy of Instagram
