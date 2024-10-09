The best part of our birthday was celebrating it with you, KZN!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This day was filled with just the right amount of energy and joy worthy of a birthday...
Today, as we turned a year older, we found that the love of a good celebration never gets old.
Despite what many people might think, the joy of a birthday comes with celebrating with our tribe. We were delighted to be surrounded by our colleagues' love, enthusiasm, birthday wishes, and, most significantly, the love we received from our listeners.
During our Every Caller Wins celebration, we gifted 28 winners a share of R430,000 in Takealot Shopping Spree vouchers. The promise of a Takealot shopping spree got both our listeners and us sitting on the edge of our seats. It was fulfilling and heartwarming to hear the excitement in the winners' voices as they claimed their vouchers on air.
Read more: Every Caller Wins is Back for Our 28th Birthday, and This Time, You’re in for Even Bigger Presents!
We had a total of 12 hours of action, and part of that action involved answering your calls and interacting with our listeners on our social media pages.
Some of you were ecstatic to celebrate with us and were happy to walk down memory lane, sharing your favourite moments. Turning 28 years old brings with it a range of emotions. We have had time to reflect on our journey and all the people that we have crossed paths with; it has been an evolutionary experience, to say the least.
However, the one thing that always remains true to our hearts and at the centre of everything is our love for our community.
Our winners for the day were:
- Gavin - R18,000
- Shovarna - R12,000
- Nondumiso - R16,000
- Ryan - R14,000
- James - R16,000
- Vivian - R16,000
- Guy - R15,000
- Ashely - R17,000
- Thobile - R28,000
- Precious - R15,000
- Sizakele - R18,000
- Andrea - R14,000
- Gill - R17,000
- Christelle - R13,000
- Christie - R17,000
- Ian - R10,000
- Amber - R16,000
- Shannon - R9,000
- Michelle - R18,000
- Romilla - R15,000
- Fatima - R18,000
- Lindy - R13,000
- Karen - R10,000
- Brian - R16,000
- Sibusiso - R16,000
- Clemen - R14,000
- Anna - R17,000
We want to take this opportunity to thank all our listeners for celebrating with us.
