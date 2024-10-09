The best part of our birthday was celebrating it with you, KZN!

Today, as we turned a year older, we found that the love of a good celebration never gets old.

Despite what many people might think, the joy of a birthday comes with celebrating with our tribe. We were delighted to be surrounded by our colleagues' love, enthusiasm, birthday wishes, and, most significantly, the love we received from our listeners.

During our Every Caller Wins celebration, we gifted 28 winners a share of R430,000 in Takealot Shopping Spree vouchers. The promise of a Takealot shopping spree got both our listeners and us sitting on the edge of our seats. It was fulfilling and heartwarming to hear the excitement in the winners' voices as they claimed their vouchers on air.