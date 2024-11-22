Behind the scenes at Kloof SPCA with Sumeran Govender

Durban YouTuber Sumeran Govender spent some time at the Kloof and Highway SPCA where we got a glimpse into the lives of the furbabies looking for homes.

Sumeran Govender recently visited the Kloof & Highway SPCA, which gave us a glimpse into a sanctuary for animals and a hub of community kindness. Located in the lush Glenholme Nature Reserve at 29 Village Road, the SPCA combines compassion and community involvement with unique experiences. From the moment Sumeran stepped onto the property, it was clear that this isn't just an animal shelter, it's a space where lives are transformed.

The journey began with a serene walk past the K9 Memorial Wall, a tribute to police service dogs, before heading to the reception.



Inside, visitors find a pet shop stocked with essentials and adoption details for pets eagerly waiting for their forever homes. The SPCA’s adoption process ensures that pets are matched responsibly with loving families, including home inspections and integration classes for new furry companions. For those unable to adopt, the SPCA offers opportunities to help, like sponsoring a kennel for just R200 a month. Sumeran also explored Maryland’s Tea Garden, a century-old treasure serving delectable treats and the vibrant thrift shops, whose proceeds sustain the SPCA.



Visitors can stroll through the scenic Village Green, discover art, and even encounter peacocks wandering the grounds.

The Kloof & Highway SPCA is more than an animal rescue, it’s a community committed to kindness, offering a variety of ways to support its mission. Whether you're adopting, dining or donating, your involvement helps create a brighter future for animals in need.

