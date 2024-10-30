The 2-2-2 rule: How it can spice up your relationship
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Looking for ways to keep the spark in your relationship? The 2-2-2 rule may be the perfect tool!
Looking for ways to keep the spark in your relationship? The 2-2-2 rule may be the perfect tool!
If you’re looking for a way to keep your marriage alive and thriving, the 2-2-2 rule might just be the perfect tool.
This trend, recently shared by iHeart, is making waves on social media and offers a straightforward yet powerful strategy to strengthen your relationship.
Originally discovered on a Reddit thread, the rule’s simplicity has captivated couples everywhere.
So, what’s the 2-2-2 rule all about? It’s a structured approach to prioritising time together, broken down into easy intervals.
Here’s how it works:
Every two weeks, couples should set aside time for a date night. Whether it’s a cosy dinner or a night at the movies, these small moments help you reconnect amidst life’s chaos.
Then, every two months, plan a weekend getaway or staycation. Stepping away from daily routines, even briefly, gives you the chance to focus on each other without the usual distractions.
Finally, every two years, take a longer trip. Maybe a full week to relax, recharge and reconnect. This longer vacation is where memories are made and bonds are reinforced, helping you return home refreshed and re-energised.
This method is catching fire among couples who are looking for fresh ways to spice up their relationships.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Mini pink trolley craze has locals spending thousands
A new collector's item has South Africans willing to dish out thousands ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
The 2-2-2 rule: How it can spice up your relationship
Looking for ways to keep the spark in your relationship? The 2-2-2 rule ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago