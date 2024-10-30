 The 2-2-2 rule: How it can spice up your relationship
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

The 2-2-2 rule: How it can spice up your relationship

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Looking for ways to keep the spark in your relationship? The 2-2-2 rule may be the perfect tool!

Holding hands sunset
Holding hands sunset / iStock

If you’re looking for a way to keep your marriage alive and thriving, the 2-2-2 rule might just be the perfect tool.

This trend, recently shared by iHeart, is making waves on social media and offers a straightforward yet powerful strategy to strengthen your relationship.

Originally discovered on a Reddit thread, the rule’s simplicity has captivated couples everywhere.

ALSO READ: Love with a side of steak: Spur proposal warms hearts online

So, what’s the 2-2-2 rule all about? It’s a structured approach to prioritising time together, broken down into easy intervals.

Here’s how it works:

Every two weeks, couples should set aside time for a date night. Whether it’s a cosy dinner or a night at the movies, these small moments help you reconnect amidst life’s chaos.

Then, every two months, plan a weekend getaway or staycation. Stepping away from daily routines, even briefly, gives you the chance to focus on each other without the usual distractions. 

Finally, every two years, take a longer trip. Maybe a full week to relax, recharge and reconnect. This longer vacation is where memories are made and bonds are reinforced, helping you return home refreshed and re-energised.

This method is catching fire among couples who are looking for fresh ways to spice up their relationships.

ALSO READ: Mystery early hours calls from.... An online retailer?

Stacey and J Sbu podcasts

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of iStock

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Relationships Marriage

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.