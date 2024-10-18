Mike V’s escapades: The do's and don’ts of turtle stranding season

Mike V lived out his childhood dream of getting up close and personal with turtles!

Mike V lived out his childhood dream of getting up close and personal with turtles!

East Coast Radio’s Mike V recently checked off a major item from his bucket list, living out his childhood dream of spending time with turtles! From the moment he met these gentle sea creatures, Mike was swept away by the magic of the experience.

For Mike, this wasn’t just another day—it was a moment that brought his childhood fantasies of oceans and wildlife to life. Being up close with these majestic animals was an unforgettable experience, and it’s a reminder of how amazing nature can be. As much as we all might want to dive right in and help when we spot a stranded turtle, it’s important to know what to do. If you come across one in need, here’s how you can help (as per SA Turtles):

DO NOT place it back in the water.

Reach out to your nearest stranded network for guidance.

Transport the turtle gently in an open container or dry towel.

Ensure the turtle is kept at room temperature.

Never try to feed the turtle.

If it’s large or injured, use a towel as a stretcher with help from professionals.

For assistance, call SAAMBR at 031 328 8222 during office hours or 031 328 8060 after hours.

Helping a turtle can be a truly heartwarming experience, just remember to do it the right way!

Image courtesy of ECR