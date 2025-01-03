Your Mercedes just got a brain upgrade

Mercedes-Benz is taking a big step forward in making cars smarter, and more human. With this latest upgrade to its MBUX voice assistant, drivers and passengers will be able to have conversations with their car that feel as natural as talking to a friend.

This magic touch comes from integrating ChatGPT into its onboard system. This means the voice assistant doesn’t just respond to your commands, it can hold a full conversation. Now you can actually talk to your car without the annoying lag or that "I'm sorry, but I didn't get that".

You can ask it something as random as like, “How many Formula One titles has Lewis Hamilton won?” and it’ll tell you. Then, without missing a beat, you can follow up with, “When was his first?” and it’ll know exactly what you mean.

What’s even cooler is the upgraded system will source real-time information from Microsoft Bing, ensuring you’re always getting accurate, up-to-date answers. Meaning, you can ask it everything from “What’s the weather like later today?” to “Did Manchester City lose again?”. Your Mercedes Benz will have all the answers.