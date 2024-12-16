Are alien drones flying around the globe?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The
Pentagon recently debriefed US citizens that the mysterious drones appearing across the
globe are not of earthly origin. Could it be ALIENS??
In the past few months, various sightings of unmanned drones flying across the sky have been reported in a number of US cities - including New Jersey, New York and Washington DC.
These sightings have raised alarm and confusion, with very few answers being provided.
In a White House press briefing by the US Department of Defense, it was stated that these drones are not of US origin or foreign adversaries. These drones operate freely across the skies and even hover over US military bases and nuclear sites. With that, it makes sense why they’d be so quick to blame countries like Iran or China.
Unlike the usual camera drones we all know and love, these drones present a threat to the National Security of the United States because of their ability to bypass Earth’s defenses and enter into US airspace without detection.
Furthermore, many people who’ve seen these drones have described them as being 6-feet in height and they interfere with electronic devices.
🚨 PENTAGON CONFIRMS: THESE DRONES ARE NOT HUMAN 🚨— Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) December 15, 2024
The Pentagon has confirmed that the mysterious drones appearing across the globe are NOT of earthly origin. They are not foreign adversaries—these UFOs are operating freely across our skies, even hovering over military bases… pic.twitter.com/OAaHdY0JZn
One person claimed to have seen this UFO drone and proceeded to fly their camera drones into the sky to get a closer look. In a matter of moments, he lost control of his drone and its battery was drained instantly.
One family claimed they followed one of these drones in their car and while it hovered above them, the clock in their car changed times.
Although, these drones haven’t been spotted in the US alone. The US Air Force confirmed that there have been sightings in the UK around US military bases there.
However, many people aren’t buying this. The United States is notorious for their state-of-the-art surveillance and weapons systems.
They have eyes everywhere, from satellites, to surveillance drones in the skies, right down to submarines in the deepest parts of the ocean; so how could they not know what these are?
Is this something that really needs us to be concerned or is it another attempt by the US government at gaslighting people to focus on something so trivial that we forget to focus on the real issues?
