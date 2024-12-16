Are alien drones flying around the globe?

In the past few months, various sightings of unmanned drones flying across the sky have been reported in a number of US cities - including New Jersey, New York and Washington DC.

These sightings have raised alarm and confusion, with very few answers being provided.

In a White House press briefing by the US Department of Defense, it was stated that these drones are not of US origin or foreign adversaries. These drones operate freely across the skies and even hover over US military bases and nuclear sites. With that, it makes sense why they’d be so quick to blame countries like Iran or China.

Unlike the usual camera drones we all know and love, these drones present a threat to the National Security of the United States because of their ability to bypass Earth’s defenses and enter into US airspace without detection.

Furthermore, many people who’ve seen these drones have described them as being 6-feet in height and they interfere with electronic devices.