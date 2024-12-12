ChatGPT's R35,600 monthly subscription

OpenAI recently announced its potential plans to introduce more expensive subscription tiers for businesses and enterprises. CFO Sarah Friar said it’s reasonable to charge thousands of dollars a month for its AI software to better reflect the value and capabilities their technology provides to companies. The company recently discussed introducing a monthly subscription of $2,000, or R35,600, for full access to its AI products. She justified this in an interview: "If it’s helping me move about the world with literally a Ph.D.-level assistant for anything that I’m doing, there are certainly cases where that would make all the sense in the world.” Currently, the company offers two subscription tiers: one for $20 a month (R356) and another newly launched tier for $200 (R3,563) that grants users access to its most powerful new models. They’re literally just adding more zeros, because they can.

Think about how much we now rely on AI for everything from research and tackling the simplest tasks. We've gone from doing everything ourselves to simply typing a prompt and getting an instant answer. Without ChatGPT, we might be in trouble.

According to Friar, OpenAI could soon charge users based on the value they get from using their products. Whether you’re a lawyer who uses AI as a paralegal or a student who uses it for academic research, you’ll get charged depending on how you use it and how much you rely on it. The company says it’s exploring these options as a way to offset the costs of developing AI systems. They’re also preparing to launch an AI agent that can complete more complex tasks like booking and organising travel plans. Imagine how many problems that could cause. You ask the agent to plan a simple trip to Cape Town and it books you on the most expensive flights and into the most luxurious hotels. I appreciate the thought, but... my money?!

Just over a year into the AI age, it’s concerning how quickly we’ve come to rely on this technology. Even more worrying is that many are willing to pay money to do more and think less.

If we’re not careful, we could lose our human essence in favour of artificial intelligence.

