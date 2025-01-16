You could be paying more for flights soon

FlySafair may soon be grounded after the Air Services Licensing Council (ASLC) confirmed the airline’s violation of local shareholding laws.

This could see a huge increase in the cost of flights with one less airline available to handle high flight volumes.



According to the Air Services Licensing Act, airlines must have 75% of their shares owned by local South Africans. These shares must be owned by individuals and does not include corporate companies or trusts.

The ASLC has uncovered that FlySafair’s majority shareholder is an Irish holding company, ALS Aviation Group. ALS owns 74,86% of the airline, placing FlySafair in breach of local and international aviation licensing regulations.