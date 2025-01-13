Rogue McLaren gets busted in Cape Town

A hijacked McLaren was recently busted in Cape Town after it was involved in a string of crimes.

Picture this: a luxury McLaren racing through the streets of Cape Town, but not as part of a VIP convoy or a flashy joyride. Nope. This time, the R5-million sports car was a getaway vehicle for criminals. Yep. You really can’t make this stuff up. On Friday (January 10), Cape Town law enforcement impounded the high-end ride after tracking it down in Kommetjie. Although, the question is how did it get to that? Well, the McLaren’s trouble started in Boksburg, Gauteng, where it was first linked to a string of crimes. Fast-forward to last week Tuesday, when the vehicle was back at it, involved in a remote jamming incident in Kirstenhof, Cape Town. (For those who don't know, that’s when thieves block your car’s locking signal and help themselves to your belongings.) Thankfully, traffic officers tracked the car to Muizenberg on Friday (January 10) and boxed it in before the suspects could bolt. Inside, they found a stolen laptop, a stash of keys, and remote-jamming devices. Basically, everything you’d need for a criminal road trip.

Netizens took to social media comments to laugh at the irony of it all. Imagine stealing a McLaren and using it to steal a phoney laptop and a few key fobs. Better yet, how would you feel if you got robbed by a dude in a McLaren? Embarrassing. As if that wasn’t enough, the McLaren was rocking fake number plates. That makes sense though, because if you’re committing crimes in a car as glamorous as a McLaren, you’d want to make it just a little harder to trace. Guess what? There’s more. A second stolen vehicle tied to the group was intercepted in Constantia. The driver, an optimist of note, handed over a licence that turned out to be fake. It's a scene straight out of 'Fast and Furious'. Needless to say, the gig was up.

While most McLarens are pampered in garages or burning rubber on racetracks, this one found itself behind bars, or at least locked up in the city pound. JP Smith summed it up: “As the festive season winds down, our operations won’t be taking a holiday.” So, there you have it – a tale of crime, luxury, and a McLaren that found itself on the wrong side of the law. There really is a first time for everything.

