Brace yourselves for another predicted fuel increase
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
South African motorists could expect another fuel increase in February, making it the fourth consecutive month of fuel increases.
South African motorists could expect another fuel increase in February, making it the fourth consecutive month of fuel increases.
We’re only two weeks into 2025, and Januworry has brought a lot of stress. February seems to have the same agenda – more money for less fuel.
As of January 13, 2025, the Central Energy Fund projected fuel increases for all grades of fuel; effective from February 4, 2025.
Petrol 93 unleaded is projected to increase by 81 cents, while Petrol 95 unleaded could see an increase of 75 cents. Diesel 0.05% is expected to increase by 90 cents, while Diesel 0.005% could increase by 88 cents.
According to The South African, this is due to a combination of the depreciating rand and the continued increase in the price of oil, due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.
ALSO READ: Rogue McLaren gets busted in Cape Town
This increase will come just after motorists saw an increase on January 1, with increases of between 8 cents and 12 cents per litre.
An increase in February would make it the fourth consecutive month that motorists have had to pay more at the pump.
Currently, the fuel prices are as follows:
Inland:
Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59
Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34
Diesel 0.05%: R19.29
Diesel 0.005%: R19.44
Coastal:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.50
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.68
Brace yourselves, Mzansi. Fuel may get a bit more expensive soon, so it may be a good idea to go easy on the gas pedal this month.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main Image courtesy of iStock
Show's Stories
-
Caden Govender: KZN’s top achieving matric student
KZN’s top matric student, Caden Govender, joined East Coast Breakfast to...East Coast Breakfast 57 minutes ago
-
How did this Durbanite get out of this parking?
We love how lighthearted this was, but on a serious note, have you ever ...Danny Guselli an hour ago