Brace yourselves for another predicted fuel increase

We’re only two weeks into 2025, and Januworry has brought a lot of stress. February seems to have the same agenda – more money for less fuel.

As of January 13, 2025, the Central Energy Fund projected fuel increases for all grades of fuel; effective from February 4, 2025.

Petrol 93 unleaded is projected to increase by 81 cents, while Petrol 95 unleaded could see an increase of 75 cents. Diesel 0.05% is expected to increase by 90 cents, while Diesel 0.005% could increase by 88 cents.

According to The South African, this is due to a combination of the depreciating rand and the continued increase in the price of oil, due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.