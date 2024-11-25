Can you afford to retire in South Africa? Probably not.

Retirement - one of the main reasons we work so hard almost every day, because we have something to look forward to. Well - not really.

South Africa’s savings culture is in a crisis, with 94% of people unable to retire comfortably, mainly because we underestimate how much we actually need.

Investec Financial Advisor, Kgomotso Motloung, explained on the ‘Everything Counts’ podcast, that many people reach retirement only to discover they’ve saved far less money than they had anticipated.

For example, the R3 Million savings you’ve accumulated over your decades of service has to last you for about 20 years. This means your monthly income after retirement will be roughly R12,500 - which is far less than what you probably earned per month and may not even cover your monthly expenses.